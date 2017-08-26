Sharad Yadav group moves EC, wants to be recognised as ‘real JDU’

Sharad Yadav Sharad Yadav

The two Janata Dal (United) factions embarked on an inevitable process of bitter parting on Friday. While the Sharad Yadav faction petitioned the Election Commission for its recognition as the “real” JD(U), the Nitish Kumar faction cautioned Yadav against participating in the rally being organised by Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Patna on August 27. “Your presence at the rally would determine that you have not only acted against high ideals and principles, but also voluntarily quit the party (JD-U),” party secretary-general K C Tyagi wrote in the letter sent to Yadav on Friday.

In the letter, Tyagi stated that the RJD is organising the rally against the JD(U), as also to cover up allegations of corruption faced by Lalu and his family members. In the missive, Tyagi reminded Yadav that the party had invited him to its national executive meeting, held in Patna on August 19, but instead he was indulging in parallel “anti-party activities” in the Bihar capital. The operative part of the letter — claiming that Yadav had voluntarily quit the party — implied that the Nitish faction would invoke Schedule 10 of the Constitution to seek his disqualification from Rajya Sabha.

In a preemptive move, Yadav petitioned the EC to give recognition to his group as the real JD(U). Party general secretary Javed Raza, who had gone to the EC with a team of lawyers to file the petition, refused to reveal details of the document.

Arun Shrivastav, a close aide of Yadav and former JD(U) general secretary who was removed from the position after the lone party MLA in Gujarat voted for Congress’s Ahmed Patel in the recent Rajya Sabha election from the state, told the media that the Yadav faction had told the poll panel that the majority of party workers, national council members and state presidents were with them. “We are the founder members of the party. How can Nitish Kumar remove us,” Shrivastav was quoted saying by PTI.

He also said that Nitish, as the JD(U) president, could not remove them “as per his whims”. The Sharad Yadav faction has also staked claims over the JD(U)’s election symbol — arrow — and offices allotted to the party. Sources also indicated that the representation contended that the bulk of the organisation was with Yadav and that elected MLAs and MPs alone did not comprise the party. Many state unit presidents of the JD(U) have sided with Yadav, while all 71 Bihar JD(U) MLAs and nine of the 12 party MPs have gone with Nitish.

Yadav, sources said, will take the position that the August 27 public meeting was a Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) show, and that his participation in it did not amount to an anti-party activity — more so, as the JD(U) and the RJD were pre-election alliance partners. The sources said Yadav would soon convene a “national council” meeting to float a parallel organisational structure.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App