Sharad Yadav fuels speculation in congratulatory tweet to Ahmed Patel

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav Wednesday fuelled speculation when he tweeted to congratulate Congress leader Ahmed Patel for the latter’s tough Rajya Sabha victory from Gujarat.

“Heartiest congratulations on your victory in Rajya Sabha election in spite of toughest hurdles. Wish you all success in your career,” Yadav said in the tweet accompanied by a photo of the duo.

Yadav, a JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP and former party president, is reported to be unhappy with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after the latter switched sides from the ‘Mahagadhbandhan’ (Grand alliance) to the NDA last month. Kumar had resigned as the chief minister citing corruption allegations against RJD leader and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. He, days later, formed a government with the BJP thus returning to the NDA fold after four years.

Since JD(U)’s exit from the Grand Alliance, Yadav has been meeting Opposition leaders to chalk out future strategy. Even though there were reports that Yadav could be offered a cabinet berth at the Centre, he denied them saying he does not take decisions keeping ‘power’ and ‘comfort’ in mind.

JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi had told the Indian Express, “Sharadji played a key role in firming up the alliance. It is natural for him to feel sad.” He added, “Sharadji has a difference of opinion with Nitish on aligning with the BJP. I am confident that when the two leaders meet in Patna for the national executive meeting on August 18 and 19, the ice will melt.”

On Tuesday, the JD(U) removed general secretary in Gujarat Arun Srivastav for appointing an election agent on behalf of the party in the Rajya Sabha election. Srivastav incidentally was one of the leaders who had met Yadav at his residence in Delhi and had made his displeasure clear at Kumar aligning with the BJP.

Kumar had personally involved himself in the RS election to make sure that the lone JD(U) MLA in the Assembly, Chhotu Vasava, votes for the BJP candidate. He had written a letter to the Returning Officer DM Patel authorising party general secretary KC Tyagi as the only one office-bearer to appoint a polling agent. However, Vasava claimed that he had voted for Ahmed Patel in the RS election.

“The action against me has been taken as I had opposed the dictatorial attitude of Nitish Kumar’s decision-making. The Gujarat issue is just an excuse (to remove him). I was the first to take a stand against Nitish Kumar’s attitude, and I have been punished for standing with Sharad Yadav also,” Srivastav told the Indian Express.

