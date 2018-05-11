Sharad Yadav faction: Won’t use JD(U) symbol, name till final court decision

Sharad Yadav Sharad Yadav

The Sharad Yadav faction of the JD(U) on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that it will abstain from using the party name and poll symbol until the court takes a final decision on their plea against the Election Commission’s order rejecting their claim to both.

Yadav’s group, represented by advocate Nizam Pasha, gave the assurance to Justice Rekha Palli on Nitish Kumar faction’s application seeking to restrain the other side from using the party name or symbol at any forum as their plea against the EC order was pending in the high court. The high court, however, did not pass any order as the Yadav’s faction denied any such practice.

The application was moved in a pending plea filed by K Rajasekaran, the newly appointed president of the Sharad Yadav faction of JD(U).

