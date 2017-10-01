Sharad Yadav faction to file fresh plea before EC for JD(U) symbol

Sharad Yadav. (Source: File/PTI photo) Sharad Yadav. (Source: File/PTI photo)

The rebel Sharad Yadav faction of the JD(U) on Sunday said it will submit a fresh application to claim the party’s poll symbol after the Election Commission asked it to provide evidence to back the demand. The EC had written to the faction on September 27 that “it would be open to you to file fresh application along with the documentary evidence in support of the claim that may be made in such application,” Yadav said in a statement quoting the poll panel’s letter.

“We will be submitting the fresh application very soon,” he said. The Yadav faction had earlier told the commission that it would hold a national executive meeting of the party on September 17 followed by a meeting of the national council on October 8 and sought four weeks to submit the required documents to back the claim. Yadav revolted against JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar after the Bihar chief minister walked out of the alliance with the RJD and Congress in July and allied with the BJP.

