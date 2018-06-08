Sharad Yadav can’t draw salary, perks of MP: Supreme Court

JDU chief Sharad Yadav (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) JDU chief Sharad Yadav (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Supreme Court Thursday said that former JDU chief Sharad Yadav, who was disqualified as a Rajya Sabha Member, cannot draw the salary, allowances or perks entitled to an MP.

Acting on a plea filed by JDU Rajya Sabha MP Ramachandra Prasad Singh challenging an interim order of the Delhi High Court, a vacation bench of Justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan allowed Yadav to retain his official bungalow. The High Court had allowed him to draw salary, allowances and perks till the pendency of his plea challenging the disqualification. The apex court wondered how the High Court could allow him to draw salary and allowances from public money during pendency of the matter.

Following the court’s observation, Yadav’s counsel told the court that he was ready to forgo these but requested that he should be allowed to retain his official residence till his petition is finally disposed of by the High Court. “Learned counsel for the respondent has fairly stated that in pursuance of the order of the High Court, he will not withdraw any remuneration or other perks pending further order of the High Court,” the Supreme Court order read. “We will modify the order of High Court directing payment of salary, allowances and perks. As far as official residence is concerned, that part we are not touching and he can stay there till the pendency of his petition,” it said.

Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar urged the bench to direct the High Court to expedite the hearing on Yadav’s petition. The High Court had on December 15, 2017, refused to grant interim stay on Yadav’s disqualification as Rajya Sabha MP.

