Sharad Pawar slams BJP govt at Centre, says people are dissatisfied

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today hit out the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying politics in the country has come to an “unwelcome situation” and there is dissatisfaction among people. “The Modi government has copied many of the UPA’s schemes like Aadhaar, National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), Direct Cash Transfer which they had criticised while in opposition,” he said.

“The prime minister gives tall speeches in foreign countries and there are claims that India’s position globally has risen.

“But, before making these claims, the United Nation’s report should be read which states that the government has been unable to stop attacks on minorities,” Pawar said at the NCP Foundation Day program at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

“Politics today has come to an unwelcome situation and there is dissatisfaction among people. In the three years of the BJP’s rule, there has been an economic downfall due to low agricultural growth, very less employment generation as compared to their claims and low investment,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The NCP has announced that it has dedicated its 19th Foundation Day to farmers owing to the widespread agitation of peasants over various demands including a guaranteed minimum support price for their produce.

“The NCP this year will intensify its fight to ensure justice for farmers,” the party’s Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare said.

