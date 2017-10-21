Sharad Pawar shown black flags by BJP workers in Baramati

Sharad Pawar (File) Sharad Pawar (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was shown black flags by BJP workers on Friday evening during an inauguration ceremony of a new vegetable market and parking facility in Baramati.

The local BJP workers were reportedly angry after the NCP-led municipal council did not mention the names of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, district guardian minister Girish Bapat and other senior leaders of the saffron party on the invitation card.

District police said as soon as the NCP chief rose to address the gathering at the ceremony, BJP workers, including women, showed black flags and shouted slogans. “Around 25 BJP workers were evicted from the venue and were arrested under the relevant sections of IPC and later released on the bail,” said a senior police officer, adding that the women supporters were let off with a warning.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP retained its supremacy over the family bastion of Baramati and bagged all 13 gram panchayats in Baramati taluka, whose results where declared on Tuesday evening.

