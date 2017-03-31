Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi conferred Padma Vibhushan

BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi receive Padma Vibhushan award from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi, Thursday. Renuka Puri BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi receive Padma Vibhushan award from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi, Thursday. Renuka Puri

As many as 41 Padma awardees, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP MP Murli Manohar Joshi, were conferred the awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Thursday. President Pranab Mukherjee presented the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at President’s House. This year the government honoured several unsung heroes from various fields. Three awardees could not make it to the event due to old age. Joshi and Pawar were conferred the Padma Vibhushan while Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was among the eight sportspersons who were picked for the Padma Shri alongside hockey captain P R Sreejesh, Olympics wrestler Sakshi Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu and Deepa Malik, discus thrower Vikas Gowda and blind cricket team captain Shekhar Naik.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh. In all 89 persons were awarded the Padma this year. Officials said the remaining awardees would be conferred the awards at a ceremony likely to be held on April 13 at President’s House.

