Sharad Pawar: Modi government pursuing revenge politics against Gandhis

NCP president Sharad Pawar Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of pursuing the politics of revenge against the Gandhis, whom he said had always done politics of development by keeping the poor at the centre.

Pawar was addressing party workers at Chandrapur on the second day of his four-day Vidarbha visit. “The present government has focused more on pursuing the politics of revenge in the past three years. The late PM Rajiv Gandhi had been exonerated in the probe into the Bofors scam. Rajiv Gandhi is not alive today but still an attempt is being made to rake up the issue. The CBI has filed a new case in the Supreme court. This means the rulers are getting afraid of Rahul Gandhi. The image of the (Gandhi) family that used power for the poor and also endeavoured to take the country on the path of modernity is being tarnished. But the people who put you on the throne of power also throw you out of it if you misuse the power. The current rulers don’t seem to have understood this truth,” Pawar said.

The NCP chief termed as “serious” the matter of a BJP minister in the state allegedly offering Rs 5 crore to Aurangabad Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav to join the BJP. He said this in an interaction with mediapersons at Chandrapur Patrakar Sangh. He called upon the state government to order a probe.

He clarified that the NCP is not opposed to the proposed Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

