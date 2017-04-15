Sharad Pawar hits out at Congress for ‘failing’ to form govt in Goa

Sharad Pawar(File) Sharad Pawar(File)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today lashed out at the Congress for “failing” to form a government in Goa, saying his party MLA voted for the BJP in the trust vote as “action” was missing from the Congress leadership to form a government there. He said it was possible for the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party with 16 seats in the Goa Assembly, to form the government and get a majority with support of the NCP and other regional political parties.

Pawar said NCP MLA Churchill Alemao supported the BJP to form the government to avoid “re-election” to the state assembly.

The MLA waited for three days when the question came for voting to form the government. The NCP was eager to support the Congress and it’s expectation was that party should form the government, he said.

“It was possible to form the government and get majority. There were some political parties and local parties ready to extend support. After waiting two or three days, there was no action from the Congress side,” he told reporters here.

“They (Congress) did not come forward or fulfil their responsibility. Otherwise ultimate result was re-election and that situation we would not have supported,” he said.

He was responding to questions at a press meet after his introductory remarks in which he flayed policies of the NDA government at the Centre and various states on Ram Janmabhoomi issue and ‘killing people in the name of cow protection’.

“Simple thing… whether you want a government or not,” Pawar said when pointed out that the NCP MLA’s single vote was crucial for the BJP for forming the government in Goa.

The BJP-led alliance, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, was supported in the trust vote by 12 saffron party members, Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, (3 MLAs each), as many Independents and one from NCP (Alemao).

Pawar, who was here to attend a convention organised by the NCP’s minority cell, said a strong viable alternative to the BJP was missing at the Centre and the Congress was not in a position to take the “entire responsibility” to give a leadership role.

“It is unfortunate,” he said when asked whether “a weak Congress” was in a position to offer leadership as a viable alternative to the BJP at the Centre.

Pawar said he could not comment on other political parties. But now when the BJP was gaining strength by the day and government headed by it was using all its forces to strengthen their organisations and ideology, “it is the responsibility of other forces to provide a viable alternative,” he said.

“One important thing which is missing today –one side definitely the BJP is there and other side there is no strong viable alternative,” he said.

He said the Congress could of course take some initiatives, but one party as of today could not take the entire responsibility. So like-minded, secular and progressive forces have to come together and provide a viable alternative.

On the coming presidential polls and chances of him becoming a candidate for posts of President or Vice President with BJP support, Pawar said the BJP would only field persons who support them ideologically.

“President or Vice President… let them decide. Let me say frankly, the BJP will always try to select somebody who is ideologically supportive to them,” he said.

On the Ayodhya issue, he said it is pending in the Supreme Court. “We have to wait for the Supreme Court decision,” he said.

