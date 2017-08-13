Sharad is leader without a mass base: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo) Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo)

Taking a jibe at Sharad Yadav over his ‘sarkari JD(U)’ remark, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said he is a “leader without a mass base”.

“Yadav thinks that the party with him is krantikari (revolutionary) while the one without him is sarkari (of the government). Why doUnion minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswanes he forget that he was in the government for many years in an NDA dispensation? He was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government,” Paswan said.

Paswan, who heads the LJP in Bihar and is part of the Nitish Kumar government, added, “Nobody is supporting Yadav. He says he is taking people’s opinion. He is a Rajya Sabha MP and he should take the opinion of MLAs who have sent him to the House. All of them are with Nitish.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App