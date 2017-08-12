Sharad free to take his decision: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with BJP chief Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi Friday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with BJP chief Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi Friday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Chances of a truce between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav seemed less likely on Friday as Yadav stuck to his stand against Nitish’s decision to align with the BJP and the CM dismissed his protest with the remark “he is free to take his decision”.

While Yadav trained his guns on Nitish for the second consecutive day during his Jan Samvad in Bihar, Nitish held deliberations with PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in the national capital amid broad indications that the JD(U) would join the Union council of ministers.

After meeting Modi, Nitish told reporters outside Parliament: “He (Yadav) is free to take his decision. As far as the party is concerned, it has taken its decision. And whatever decision I have taken is not according to my personal desire but with the consent of the entire party. I have already spoken about it. After this, if somebody puts forth his views, he is free to do so.”

Describing the meeting with Modi as aupcharik (formal), Nitish said he would visit Delhi later this month to discuss issues related to development of Bihar. This was Nitish’s first visit to Delhi after he broke the Grand Alliance with the RJD and Congress and formed the government with the BJP. Earlier, Nitish had a breakfast meeting with Shah at his residence and attended the oath-taking ceremony of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nitish also held a meeting of party MPs at Bihar Niwas. Barring Sharad Yadav, M P Veerendra Kumar and Ali Anwar Ansari — who protested the decision to align with the BJP — all other seven Rajya Sabha MPs and two Lok Sabha MPs attended the meeting. Yadav’s stand and the party’s course of action were reportedly discussed.

Nitish betrayed people’s mandate, says Jyotiraditya

Patna: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar "betrayed the people's mandate" by joining hands with the BJP. Scindia said that freedom of expression was being curtailed at various levels under NDA rule.

Scindia said, “Grand Alliance split has been a big blow to the people of Bihar.” The Congress leader, who was here to attend a meeting of party functionaries, said there had been no coordination between the government’s policies and its implementation. (ENS)

