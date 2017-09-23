Internet suspension in Tripura to continue till Monday

Bhowmick was found with serious stab injuries and was taken to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. (File Photo) Bhowmick was found with serious stab injuries and was taken to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. (File Photo)

Internet service which was suspended in Tripura following the killing of a journalist on September 20 in West Tripura district would continue for another 48 hours to stop spreading of rumours. “Suspension of Internet service would continue in the state until Monday to stop spreading of rumour by any quarter,” Superintendent of Police (West) Abhijit Saptarshi told PTI.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would also continue at Mandai, Khumulwung and Jirania areas until tomorrow considering the situation, Saptarshi said. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar yesterday visited the slain journalist Santanu Bhowmik’s house at Jirania yesterday.

Bhowmick, a journalist working with a local television channel, was covering a clash between the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tripura Rajyer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the CPI(M), in Mandai when he was hit from behind and abducted. Later, Bhowmick was found with serious stab injuries and was taken to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

However, prohibitory orders would continue to be in force in Chhankhola and adjacent areas of Padmabil, Gayamuni and Baizalbari in Khowai district until normalcy is restored, district officials said.

Over a hundred activists of the Gana Mukti Parishad were injured in a clash with IPFT workers at Chhankhola area of Khowai district on September 19.

