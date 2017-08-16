Shankersinh Vaghela resigns as Gujarat MLA in presence of CM, deputy CM and BJP leaders

Vaghela had announced his plan of quitting Congress on his 77th birthday last month. (File photo) Vaghela had announced his plan of quitting Congress on his 77th birthday last month. (File photo)

Days after quitting Congress, Shankersinh Vaghela resigned as a member of Gujarat legislative assembly on Wednesday. The Gujarat MLA who had revolted against Congress leadership last month submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Voray in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior BJP ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

“I was contemplating to resign as MLA for some time. I had a meeting with people in my constituency, Kapadvanj, and after informing them, I resigned as MLA today,” he said.

Vaghela had announced his plan of quitting Congress on his 77th birthday last month, triggering a political storm in the state. Seven Congress MLAs from the state also tended in their resignations one day after Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Vaghela had also cited a “well thought-out conspiracy” as the reason behind Ahmed Patel’s win in the Rajya Sabha polls. “It was a conspiracy by the Congress (leaders) to win the election. Otherwise, their candidate would never have won. Their leaders planned everything in advance. They had prepared the documents to support their objection a day before the poll and challenged the voting as per that plan,” Vaghela had said.

After disassociating himself from the Congress on July 21, Vaghela had also given resignation from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly. He claimed that he had warned the party high command about the possibility of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls but no action was taken on that. Vaghela had joined Congress two decades ago after leaving BJP.

