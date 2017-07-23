In Gujarat, Rahul focus on joint party decisions

Rahul Gandhi (FILE) Rahul Gandhi (FILE)

A day after Shankersinh Vaghela quit the Congress just ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met Congress leaders from the state.

The meeting was attended by party chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel, general secretary in-charge of Congress in Gujarat Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki, and half a dozen party leaders from the state.

With Vaghela walking out of the party reportedly over the “self-styled functioning” of Solanki, party sources said that the leadership has decided that the state Congress chief would not be allowed to take decisions independently from now on, and that he has to consult other senior leaders like former state party president Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil for taking a “collective decision’’.

According to sources, this mechanism would be the most effective way to clear resentment against Solanki among the sitting MLAs and party leaders who have been complaining about the state party chief’s “inaccessibility’’. The resentment among some of the MLAs is being attributed as one of the reasons behind eight party MLAs cross-voting during the Presidential polls.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed the August 8 Rajya Sabha election in the state. The party needs 47 votes to win a seat and it has 57 legislators in the 182-member Assembly. The Rajya Sabha seat is currently held by Patel, who is in his fourth term since 1993.

Vaghela has announced that he will continue to stay as an MLA till the Rajya Sabha poll. Sources said that the leaders did not say anything about taking action against those who attended Vaghela’s birthday function despite the party’s directive of boycotting it. According to the sources, any stern action now “will be politically counter-productive and not in the interest of the party”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App