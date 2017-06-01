Shankersinh Vaghela meets Rahul Gandhi, keeps suspense alive on next move

Rahul Gandhi (File) Rahul Gandhi (File)

Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Wednesday met party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The meeting came days after he unfollowed Congress leaders, including Rahul, on Twitter. Vaghela is believed to be upset with the party leadership for not declaring him the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Vaghela had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday but could meet Rahul only a day later. After the meeting , Vaghela said, it would be better if the party announced a chief ministerial face while maintaining that he was not in the race. Vaghela was ambiguous when speaking after the meeting with Rahul. “Who has seen tomorrow… what if one dies tomorrow… As of now, I am in the Congress,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App