Shankersinh Vaghela finally attends meeting on poll strategy with Bhratsinh Solanki, Ashok Gehlot

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shankersinh Vaghela, who skipped several important party programmes in the last one-and-a half months, on Friday attended a meeting with the party in-charges of the Lok Sabha constituencies. The meeting was organised to get feedback on the party’s position in these constituencies, and prepare an electoral strategy accordingly.

The meeting was chaired by party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot and state party president Bharatsinh Solanki was also present.

Party sources said leaders from the Lok Sabha constituencies talked about strengthening the party structure at the booth-level. The names of Assembly poll candidates were not discussed.

Most of the participants said that the party needed to strengthen its units at the booth-level to win elections. They pointed out that the biggest weakness of the party was its inadequate presence at the booth-level.

State party spokesperson Manish Doshi said that representatives from 14 Lok Sabha constituencies attended today’s meeting. The representatives from remaining 12 constituencies would attend the meeting on Saturday.

Reacting to Vaghela organising a meeting of his supporters in Gandhinagar on Saturday, Solanki told mediapersons that there was nothing wrong in meeting party workers. “It is quite natural for a leader to meet his supporters,” said Solanki.

In a statement, Vaghela reiterated that he would be holding a meeting of his supporters at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital on Saturday. He said that he would be first visiting the Jagannath Mandir in Jamalpur and then hold the meeting in Gandhinagar at 4 pm.

Regarding his visit to Delhi on Thursday, Vaghela said that he met Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel and held talks with the party chief too. “It was a routine visit to Delhi. If required, I may visit Delhi again,” said Vaghela.

