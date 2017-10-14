Shankersinh Vaghela demands probe into Jay Shah’s business dealings

The former Congress leader, who has joined a new outfit, the Jan Vikalp Party, was responding to reporters’ queries on the controversy surrounding Jay Shah’s company. The former Congress leader, who has joined a new outfit, the Jan Vikalp Party, was responding to reporters’ queries on the controversy surrounding Jay Shah’s company.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Saturday demanded an investigation into the claims made in a media report that the turnover of a firm of BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay grew manifold after the saffron party came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The charge has been rejected by the BJP and Jay Shah, who has termed the report as “false, derogatory and defamatory”. “I do not believe in personal allegations, but when a report talks about his (Jay Shah’s) role (corruption in business dealings), then a probe should be conducted against him,” Vaghela said.

The former Congress leader, who has joined a new outfit, the Jan Vikalp Party, was responding to reporters’ queries on the controversy surrounding Jay Shah’s company. Jay Shah recently moved a court in Ahmedabad against ‘The Wire’, the news portal which published the report.

Asked about his stand on upcoming Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’, the Kshatriya strongman said its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, should not “tamper” with history.

“Some members of the Kshatriya community met me today and said that Bhansali had tampered with history in his upcoming film. I have not seen the film, but Bhansali should refrain from tampering with history as that would amount to a cheap publicity stunt,” Vaghela said.

The septuagenarian leader reiterated that he was not going to contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App