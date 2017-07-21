After Congress’s warning, Shankersinh Vaghela says let party do what it wants: What has happened so far

Shankersinh Vaghela (Left) with state party chief Bharatsinh Solanki. Shankersinh Vaghela (Left) with state party chief Bharatsinh Solanki.

A day after Congress’s core committee warned Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela of action against anti-party comments, the Congress leader, who is celebrating his birthday today, said the party can do what it wants, adding that Congress has the right to stop its workers from attending his birthday celebrations. Vaghela will also be holding a press conference at 2 pm today, as reported by ANI.

Congress’s warning to Shankersinh Vaghela came after results of the Presidential election showed at least eight of Congress’s 57 MLAs cross-voted for NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind. The cross-voting in Gujarat has probably rattled Congress in the poll-bound state, even as it seeks to keep its flock together ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on August 8. Also Read: Congress sees cross-voting in Gujarat and Goa, BJP in Rajasthan

What has Shankersinh Vaghela said against Congress?

Vaghela had slammed the Gujarat Congress earlier for “lack of homework” for the state Assembly polls due later this year. Meanwhile, Vaghela claimed that the ‘Sam-Samvedna Sammelan’ that will be held on his birthday, would not be a show of strength. In a statement to the media, Vaghela had said: “This is not a show of strength. I just wanted to respect the feelings of my supporters, especially those from my constituency Kapadvanj.” 76-year-old Vaghela said that all 57 Congress MLAs along with two of NCP and one from JD(U) had been invited for the event in Gandhinagar.

What did the Congress party warn Shankersinh Vagehla of?

The Congress has warned Shankersinh Vaghela against saying anything against the party.

This the first time that the grand old party has issued a warning to Vaghela, who is reportedly upset with the Congress party leadership over not declaring him the chief ministerial candidate. In fact, he made is disappointment evident after he skipped several key party meetings and events over the past few months, while also unfollowing senior leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, on Twitter. Meanwhile, he has called a gathering of his supporters to “share his feelings” and announce his “plans” on his birthday today.

What did the Congress say in its statement to Shankersinh Vaghela?

The statement issued after the meeting of 22-member core committee of the state party under the chairmanship of GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki said: “Shankersinh Vaghela had made certain comments about the party which he should not have at a meeting of his supporters in Gandhinagar on June 25.”

Meanwhile, sources told The Indian Express that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has called Vaghela to Delhi. The Congress has 57 MLAs in Gujarat, but opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar got only 49 votes. None of the votes were declared invalid. Unlike in the Rajya Sabha elections, voting in Presidential elections is done by secret ballot, making it difficult for the parties to identify those who have cross-voted.

