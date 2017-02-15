Shankersinh Vaghela claims to have evidence against accused in Naliya case

he Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly and senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela. he Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly and senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela.

The Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly and senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela Tuesday said that he has “one dozen” names of people who are involved in the Naliya gangrape case, along with “their CD”. He added that he was not making those names public since he did not believe in character assassination of anybody. Vaghela said this in a press release issued by his office here after addressing mediapersons.

Several BJP leaders and workers have been arrested in the Naliya gang rape case causing a major embarrassment to the Vijay Rupani led Gujarat Government.

Meanwhile, reacting to Vaghela’s claim, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel challenged the former to produce any concrete evidence he had in connection with the case. Patel added that the state government will not spare anyone in the case and that the investigation will be done with due seriousness on any evidence produced before it.