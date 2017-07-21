Will Shankersinh Vaghela quit Congress? He may reveal his plan today

Shankersinh Vaghela (Source: ANI) Shankersinh Vaghela (Source: ANI)

A day after Congress asked Gujarat’s former chief minister and incumbent Congress Legislative Party leader Shankersinh Vaghela to desist from making any anti-party statement at his birthday celebrations event, the leader said only those who wanted to join him in the celebrations should come. The leader added the party had the right to direct its members to stay away from the birthday celebrations.

The leader on Friday was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Aana hai aaye, nahi aana hai to koi nahi. Party ko right hai apne workers to rokne ka (If they wish to come they are most welcome, else I have no issues. A party has the right to stop its members)”

Vaghela, on reports of Congress core committee warning him of action over his comments against the party, said, “Let them do. I will take action don’t worry.”

The leader also added he “will speak in detail about all issues at 2 pm today”. “Wait for sometime. I will come to the Town Hall at 2 pm and will do all the talks there, whatever it be.”

Commenting on the cross-voting allegations, which took place in the Presidential polls, the leader said, “If the cross-voting took place, then the party should look into the matter. We had assembled 57 MLAs and given votes. We also made two NCP members vote.”

Meanwhile, Mahendersinh Vaghela, son of Shankersinh Vaghela, while speaking to ANI, said, ” Bapu kabhi retire nahin honge, active rahenge ( My father won’t retire and will remain active)”.

