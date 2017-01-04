Shankar Mahadevan to teach music in BMC schools, says Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray. (Express Photo) Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray. (Express Photo)

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray announced today that music director Shankar Mahadevan and his academy will teach students music in schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from this year on wards.

Thank you @Shankar_Live ji for initiating this movement of taking music to our schools! Pilots begin soon, regular classes frm this June http://t.co/SatIwHoCRy — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 4, 2017

While making the announcement on Twitter, Thackeray said the pilot classes will begin soon and regular classes to commence in June.

“Many BMC schools have active music depts with students having talent and passion for art and music. This will only take it further,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mahadevan also thanked Thackeray and the BMC for the opportunity afforded to him and the academy.

