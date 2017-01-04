Shankar Mahadevan to teach music in BMC schools, says Aditya Thackeray

Latest News
While making the announcement on Twitter, Thackeray said the pilot classes will begin soon and regular classes to commence in June.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2017 1:33 pm
Shiv Sena, Aditya Thackeray, pedestrian friendly streets, Mumbai, Mumbai night life, pedestrian streets on weekends, Mumbai news, India news, latest news, Indian express Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray. (Express Photo)

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray announced today that music director Shankar Mahadevan and his academy will teach students music in schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from this year on wards.

“Many BMC schools have active music depts with students having talent and passion for art and music. This will only take it further,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mahadevan also thanked Thackeray and the BMC for the opportunity afforded to him and the academy.

