Shamli: Six youths arrested by anti-Romeo squad

One of the squads in Noida Sector 18, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational) One of the squads in Noida Sector 18, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational)

In a crack-down on eve-teasers, six youths have been arrested in Shamli district by the anti-Romeo squads of the police who held them for allegedly harassing girls. The arrests were made yesterday in three separate incidents. Ankur and Arjun were arrested in Jhunjhala town whereas Sonu and Naresh Kumar were arrested from Thana Bhawan town by the newly-formed squads, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Lal Sharma said. They were found passing lewd remarks on the girl students who were returning home after taking their board examination, the SP said.

Two other youths were arrested in Shamli city for similar offences, he added. The district police has formed anti-Romeo squads in every police station in the wake of the orders of new chief minister Aditya Nath Yogi, fulfilling a pre-poll pledge of the BJP to check eve-teasing.

Special squads comprising cops from local police stations kept a vigil at markets, malls, schools, colleges, coaching centres, parks and other crowded places to see if women were being harassed.

