Sham Mall owner’s murder case: ‘CBI too filed closure report and dashed all our hopes’

IF THE kin of slain advocate and national shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu still hope to get justice from the CBI, kin of Amarjeet Singh, owner of Sham Fashion Mall, who was shot dead in 2009, have lost all their hopes. Amarjeet was gunned down by unknown assailants outside his house in Sector 35 on May 5, 2009. Even after eight years, the murder mystery is yet to be cracked. As usual, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted comprising a dozen police personnel, including two deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-rank officials. More than 100 people, including close relatives of victims, were grilled, so many theories were examined and finally a closure report was filed in a local court by the SIT of Chandigarh Police.

Disappointed with the investigation of the Chandigarh Police, kin of Amarjeet approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking transfer of case investigation to the CBI and the high court granted the permission. Gagandeep Singh Khurana, son of Amarjeet, said, “We were very hopeful from CBI that the assailants of my father would be caught but our all hopes crashed when we came to know that CBI too decided to file a closure report. It was on the lines of Chandigarh Police. We challenged the closure report in the court of special CBI judge and refused to accept it. The court instructed the CBI to look again into the matter. Subsequently, the CBI again filed a closure report stating no clue was found about the assailants involved in the crime.” The CBI filed the closure report on February 10, 2016.

Gagandeep, who runs Sham Mall jewellery house in Sector 34, said, “Finally, we gave up. We have no another option but accept the closure report. The murder case of my father is now closed. The assailants are roaming free and enjoying their lives.” He said, “We managed to get the probe of my father’s murder case transferred to CBI with huge efforts. But CBI too failed to find any clue. Were there any other investigation agency above the CBI, I would have approached that as well.”

Amarjeet was survived by his wife Kawaljeet Kaur Khurana and his son Gagandeep Singh, who is now married and has two kids.