The Shaktipunj Express, whose seven coaches derailed near Obra in Uttar Pradesh (ANI photo) The Shaktipunj Express, whose seven coaches derailed near Obra in Uttar Pradesh (ANI photo)

At least seven coaches of Shaktipunj Express – that travels from Jabalpur to Howrah – derailed in Uttar Pradesh early this morning. The location of the derailment has been identified as Obra. There are no reports of any casualties at the moment. Shaktipunj Express is a daily train that connects Jabalpur to Howrah.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd