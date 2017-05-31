Shaktikanta Das retires as Economic Affairs Secretary; Tapan Ray to take over

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. (Source: ANI) Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. (Source: ANI)

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das announced his retirement as the Corporate Affairs Secretary on Wednesday. Das has been associated with the Government of India for nearly 37 years. He will be succeeded by Tapan Ray, who will take the additional charges as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

“It has been a very good experience, especially in the last three years. I was very fortunate to be a part of such key reforms and structural changes that have come about in the Ministry of Finance,” Shaktikanta Das was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a series of tweets, Das, who has been associated with many crucial reforms of the Finance Ministry, said he will continue to express his opinion on important matters, however, now as a private individual.

Handed over charge as Secretary Eco Affairs on my retirement today. Very satisfying 37 years. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) May 31, 2017

Fortunate to have been associated with several key reforms and policy decisions as Secretary Revenue and Secretary Economic Affairs. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) May 31, 2017

Will continue to tweet on important issues. Ofcourse as a private person. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) May 31, 2017

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd