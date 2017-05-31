Latest News
Shaktikanta Das retires as Economic Affairs Secretary; Tapan Ray to take over

He will be succeeded by Tapan Ray, who will take the additional charges as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2017 10:38 pm
Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta Das resigns, Tapan Ray, Economic Affairs Secretary Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. (Source: ANI)

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das announced his retirement as the Corporate Affairs Secretary on Wednesday. Das has been associated with the Government of India for nearly 37 years. He will be succeeded by Tapan Ray, who will take the additional charges as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

“It has been a very good experience, especially in the last three years. I was very fortunate to be a part of such key reforms and structural changes that have come about in the Ministry of Finance,” Shaktikanta Das was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a series of tweets, Das, who has been associated with many crucial reforms of the Finance Ministry, said he will continue to express his opinion on important matters, however, now as a private individual.

(With inputs from ANI)

  1. A
    ARM
    May 31, 2017 at 11:16 pm
    Shaktikanta Das welcome to BJP to help convert Blank money to White money. Your advice is necessary to help re-demonetization of INR. Your expert advice is necessary for RBI to take key desition with your how can the release higher denomination note's and sustain the RICH cooperates.
    Reply

