Shahkot Assembly bypoll: Sidhu flouts code for conduct, announces Rs 10 lakh for college

Ahead of Shahkot Assembly bypoll to be held on May 28, Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday violated the model code of conduct, which is in force in entire Jalandhar district, by announcing Rs 10 lakh grant to a college during the convocation function. Sidhu announced this grant while presiding over the function at Trinity college being run under the diocese of Jalandhar in Guru Gobind Singh area.

He said a grant of Rs 10 lakh would be given for the development of computer and science labs in the college. When the model code of conduct is in force, announcing any sop amounts to a violation of model code of conduct. Jalandhar’s Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) Varinder Kumar Sharma has already issued directions that model code of conduct is applicable in the entire district. He said he would look into the matter.

