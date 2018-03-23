Shaheed Diwas: Nation commemorates sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the martyrs on Shaheed Diwas in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the martyrs on Shaheed Diwas in New Delhi.

The supreme sacrifices of Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru stirred patriotic sentiments across the country as the nation marks the 81st year of the historic hangings of the three young revolutionaries that attained martyrdom on March 23, 1931 in their contribution to India’s independence from the colonial rule. Political leaders irrespective of their ideologies paid tributes to the sacrifice of the three freedom fighters.

“The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity,” tweeted PM Narendra Modi as a mark of tribute to the martyrs.

The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity. pic.twitter.com/XatfuPbyNK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the martyrs on Friday. “I pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed diwas. In the struggle for India’s independence, countless youths were martyred. The nation will always remember their sacrifices.”

भगत सिंह, राजगुरु एवं सुखदेव के शहीदी दिवस पर मैं इन तीनों महान क्रांतिकारियों की शहादत को स्मरण एवं नमन करता हूँ. भारत की आज़ादी के लिए न जाने कितने युवा शहीद हुए, तब जाकर हमें यह आज़ादी हासिल हुई है. उनकी क़ुर्बानियों को यह देश हमेशा याद रखेगा. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 23, 2018

Reminding the nation of Bhagat Singh’s thoughts on religion and politics, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted that the martyrs stood for the separation of politics from religion and that they envisaged a secular future for independent India.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their Martyrdom Day. Supreme sacrifice made by them for the freedom of our Nation will remain etched forever in our memories. #ShaheedDiwaspic.twitter.com/lL0zkJ8fVA — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2018

Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that the three martyred revolutionaries are an inspiration to the nation and will continue to be so in future.

My tribute to the great Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru on #ShaheedDiwas . pic.twitter.com/CXQtegL4lH — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 23, 2018

Former Indian Cricketer, Virender Sehwag also paid rich tributes to the martyrdom of Bhagat singh, sukhdev and Rajguru.

87 years ago,on this day, Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru & Sukhdev Thapar sacrificed their lives for our independence. They were an inspiration then, now and will remain so forever. True icons! #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/dh2pAEgnFb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 23, 2018

“Their sacrifice was a beacon that lit our way through the freedom struggle. We’re observing this momentous occasion as ‘Youth Empowerment Day’ in memory of these youth icons,” tweeted Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Remembering the brave sons of the soil, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, on #ShaheedDiwas. Their sacrifice was a beacon that lit our way through the freedom struggle. We’re observing this momentous occasion as ‘Youth Empowerment Day’ in memory of these youth icons. pic.twitter.com/TtJfFVtP9q — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 23, 2018

