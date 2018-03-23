Presents Latest News
  • Shaheed Diwas: Nation commemorates sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Shaheed Diwas: Nation commemorates sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Reminding the nation of Bhagat Singh's thoughts on religion and politics, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted that the martyrs stood for the separation of politics from religion and that they envisaged a secular future for independent India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2018 5:51 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the martyrs on Shaheed Diwas in New Delhi.
Related News

The supreme sacrifices of Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru stirred patriotic sentiments across the country as the nation marks the 81st year of the historic hangings of the three young revolutionaries that attained martyrdom on March 23, 1931 in their contribution to India’s independence from the colonial rule. Political leaders irrespective of their ideologies paid tributes to the sacrifice of the three freedom fighters.

“The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru  Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity,” tweeted PM Narendra Modi as a mark of tribute to the martyrs.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the martyrs on Friday. “I pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed diwas. In the struggle for India’s independence, countless youths were martyred. The nation will always remember their sacrifices.”

Reminding the nation of Bhagat Singh’s thoughts on religion and politics, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted that the martyrs stood for the separation of politics from religion and that they envisaged a secular future for independent India.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that the three martyred revolutionaries are an inspiration to the nation and will continue to be so in future.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Former Indian Cricketer, Virender Sehwag also paid rich tributes to the martyrdom of Bhagat singh, sukhdev and Rajguru.

“Their sacrifice was a beacon that lit our way through the freedom struggle. We’re observing this momentous occasion as ‘Youth Empowerment Day’ in memory of these youth icons,” tweeted Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. G
    guest
    Mar 23, 2018 at 6:29 pm
    nation salutes mr. gandhi who enabled martyrdom of great bhagat singh.
    (0)(1)
    Reply
    1. E
      Er. Khurshid
      Mar 23, 2018 at 6:16 pm
      Creator says universe created from a single solid mass was tore apart chapter 21-verse.30. Expanding universe 51-47. Iron sent down to earth. 57-25We know now Nova - supernova. Embryonic stages of baby with ear first vision latter. Confirmed by scientist making many say it it is from creator as science was not that developed 1400 years. All celestial bodies travelling in own orbits . Sperm responsible for gender . we now know x y chromosome. Measured quantiy of rain per year . now confirmed . wrong doers sinfull thinkers will be caught from front of head. We now know front lobe is respondible for thinking action. Female spider makes the house not male.29 open invitation to all particularity Hindu qualified masses. Prove a single non scientific verse incompatible with modern science. Illetrate Mohammad peace be upon him couldn't have told. Defintly creators words. Hindu brothers shall post scientific material of theirs. Healthy discussion. Contact Kmalik5526g mail
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      Most Read
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Adda
      Mar 23: Latest News