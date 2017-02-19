Mohammed Shahabuddin jail transfer: RJD leader fined Rs 440 for travelling without ticket

Mohammed Shahabuddin at Patna’s Rajendra Nagar railway station on Saturday. Express Mohammed Shahabuddin at Patna’s Rajendra Nagar railway station on Saturday. Express

Ticket collector Prabhat Kumar did what most wouldn’t dare to: he fined former RJD MP and twice MLA Mohammed Shahabuddin Rs 440 for travelling without a ticket aboard the Sampoorna Kranti Express. Kumar booked the jailed MP while the latter was being transferred to New Delhi’s dreaded Tihar jail from Patna’s Beur jail, surrounded by a security net of 25 cops, reported news channel news 18.

Shahabuddin, dressed in a jeans and shirt, with a half jacket and muffler, was not allowed to talk to media persons following him since his exit from the Beur prison. The former MP’s supporters, some of whom drove from Siwan to Patna, said that they would also board the train without a ticket and pay in a show of support to Shahabuddin. Some of them planned to accompany him all the way to Delhi.

His transfer was granted following pleas from Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were allegedly murdered by the former MP’s men, and Asha Ranjan, wife of late journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, bureau chief of Hindustan, who was shot dead in Siwan allegedly at the behest of Shahabuddin. The petitioners requested that Shahabuddin be transferred to the Delhi prison so that the trial could be conducted in a fair and just manner, as directed by the Supreme Court. Asha Ranjan, in her petition, also claimed there was a threat to her own life as long as Shahabuddin remained in the Siwan prison. There are 35 cases lodged against Shahabuddin. He has been convicted in 10 cases so far.

