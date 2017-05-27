Mohammed Shahabuddin in CBI remand in journalist murder case

Shahabuddin was on Friday produced before the court through video conferencing and was informed that he was being made an accused for criminal conspiracy in the journalist’s murder case. PTI Photo Shahabuddin was on Friday produced before the court through video conferencing and was informed that he was being made an accused for criminal conspiracy in the journalist’s murder case. PTI Photo

A special CBI court in Muzaffarpur on Friday allowed the CBI to take former RJD MP Mohammed Shahabuddin in remand for eight days in connection with the case pertaining to Siwan journalist Rajdev Ranjan’s murder. On May 22, the court had issued a production warrant for the former MP. Shahabuddin was on Friday produced before the court through video conferencing and was informed that he was being made an accused for criminal conspiracy in the journalist’s murder case. Ranjan was killed in May 2016.

Defence counsel Sharad Sinha told The Indian Express: “The case (RC 11S/2016) IO S S Rawat had pleaded the court to allow the investigating agency to take Mohammed Shahabuddin in remand for 10 days but the court allowed eight days’ remand, which would be effective from the time CBI takes Shahabuddin in remand from Tihar jail”. He said the CBI can question the former MP in Delhi and may not need to take him to Bihar.

The CBI had re-registered the case after taking it over from Siwan police last year. It has chargesheeted Sonu Kumar Soni in the case so far. Ranjan, who headed the Siwan bureau of Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on May 13, 2016, when he was returning home from office.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now