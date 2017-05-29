Shahabuddin in CBI custody, to be questioned in Bihar journalist murder case

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Shahabuddin was taken into CBI custody on Monday in connection with the murder of Bihar-based journalist Rajdev Ranjan. He was taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning. On Friday, a special CBI court in Muzaffarpur allowed the investigation agency to take custody of the former MP for eight days. Shahabuddin was informed that he was being made an accused for allegedly conspiring to murder the journalist. In May 2016, Ranjan, who was the bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants.

More details awaited.

