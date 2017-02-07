Shahabuddin granted bail in selfie in jail case

A local court on Tuesday granted bail to controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, in a case of taking selfie inside Siwan jail where he is now lodged. (Representational Image) A local court on Tuesday granted bail to controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, in a case of taking selfie inside Siwan jail where he is now lodged. (Representational Image)

A local court on Tuesday granted bail to controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, in a case of taking selfie inside Siwan jail where he is now lodged. Chief Judicial Magistrate Arvind Kumar Singh granted bail to Shahabuddin after hearing both sides in the case.

He has been booked under various sections of the IT Act and Prisoners Act. Siwan divisional jail Superintendent Vidhu Bhardwaj had lodged an FIR with Mufassil police station on January 14 against Mohammad Shahabuddin and one person after the RJD leader’s photo of taking selfie inside the jail had gone viral on social media.

On the basis of probe report of a two-member team of SDPO and SDO, the District Magistrate had ordered the Jail Superintendent to lodge an FIR in the case.

However, despite the bail, the four-time RJD MP from Siwan, who is facing over 36 cases including murder and kidnapping, would not come out of the jail.

The Supreme Court last year cancelled his bail granted by the Patna High Court in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the murder of two brothers.