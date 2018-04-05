Shah Rukh Khan takes a chopper to shoot daily: Here is how you can own and fly a chopper in Mumbai

The price of the helicopter depends on various factors like quality, engine capacity, number of passengers that it can take as well as the luxury variant. (Express photo/Representational) The price of the helicopter depends on various factors like quality, engine capacity, number of passengers that it can take as well as the luxury variant. (Express photo/Representational)

Shah Rukh Khan, also famously called as the King Khan and the Badshah of Bollywood, surely lives a life of royalty. Recent media reports suggest that Khan, who is currently shooting for the film Zero takes a chopper to the sets in order to cut the commute time. Khan takes the chopper from his home in Mumbai’s Bandra and flies his way to shoot in Vasai.

So, what exactly does it take to buy a chopper in the country. Well, apart from a lump sump amount, there are few regulations that need to be adhered to.

Price of the chopper

The price of the helicopter depends on various factors like quality, engine capacity, number of passengers that it can take as well as the luxury variant. The cost would also vary depending on the company that is manufacturing it. Many companies including Tata, Reliance, Bharat Soch, R K aviation, Shirke, Garwares are popular manufacturers in India. Interiors like a cabin separate to the cockpit, carpet flooring, seating couches will add a pinch to your pocket.

Permissions and safety checks

Before you purchase the chopper, you need to take the permission of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In case, you are outsourcing the vehicle from abroad, it needs to be certified by DGCA. Private operators and NSOP (non-scheduled operators permit) holders are mandated by the DGCA to set up a maintenance shop or work with a DGCA approved third-party Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry. More than often, private operators choose the outsourced model to ensure regular maintenance.

Pilot services

You may also choose to employ your own private pilot for the services. In case you wish to fly the chopper by yourself, you will need a private pilot license. The license can be used to pursue flying as a hobby and not for commercial purposes. Those who have at least 40 hours of flying time (as pilot) are applicable for the license. The DGCA overlooks the procedure and you can get the license. The helipad or the landing area that you choose also need to meet the minimum safety requirement considered necessary.

Chopper on rent

However, companies also allow the commercial use of their choppers on rental basis. The rent is usually calculated on hourly basis and the customer needs to look after fuel charges, airport handling charges.

