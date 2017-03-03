‘File report within 45 days on SRK-Vadodara incident’, local court asks DSP Tarun Barot

Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his film Raees. Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his film Raees.

The First Class Judicial Magistrate court in Vadodara on Thursday directed Tarun Barot, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Western Railway Vadodara, to file a report within 45 days on the incident of alleged stampede during the visit of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which led to the death of one person on January 24, 2017. Khan arrived at the Vadodara railway station on the August Kranti Express to promote his film Raees, halting briefly to wave at his fans who had crowded at the station. In the chaos, Farid Khan Sherani, died on the platform after a huge crowd gathered at the platform and rushed towards the exit resulting in a near stampede situation on the platform.

Several others, including few railway policemen, sustained injuries in the incident. The incident also raised many questions on the railway police and administration for allowing a film star to promote the movie on a train.

In this connection, on February 18 one Jitendra Solanki from Vadodara, lodged a private complaint in the court after railway police failed to take any concrete action. Solanki’s lawyer Juned Saiyed said,”Solanki lodged the complaint against Khan, railway police and against the Divisional Railway Manager.”

“Today the matter was heard in the first class judicial magistrate court, and magistrate Priyanka Lal issued an order to the investigating officer Tarun Barot asking him to produce the report regarding the case in 45 days along with all the investigation details and justification for not registering FIR in this case,” Juned further told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, DSP Tarun Barot said, “Investigation, in this case, is underway, we have taken statements from various people in connection with the incident that happened at the railway station. Regarding today’s order, I am not aware yet, will do according to the order.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd