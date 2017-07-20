Shah Rukh Khan gets Gujarat High Court relief in fatal mishap case during film promotion

Local Congress leader Jitendra Solanki moved an application before magisterial court seeking FIR against Khan and others who part of the film promotion. (File/Photo) Local Congress leader Jitendra Solanki moved an application before magisterial court seeking FIR against Khan and others who part of the film promotion. (File/Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday granted relief to actor Shah Rukh Khan and stayed the court proceeding initiated against him in connection with a fatal mishap at Vadodara railway station during a film’s promotion. A Vadodara court had recently issued process to Khan and had ordered him to be present before it. Justice A J Desai after a brief hearing ordered to stay the proceedings till September 25. The court brushed aside state government’s argument that Khan had thrown a t-shirt and soft balls to the massive crowd that had gathered at the platform which resulted into stampede. Khan’s lawyer said that the film star was travelling in the train and “due to some news report a crowd had assembled at the station. He had come out of the train for only 20 seconds and threw t-shirts and soft balls towards the crowd. The crowd rushed each other and some people were injured.”

In this incident one person was killed. Local Congress leader Jitendra Solanki moved an application before magisterial court seeking FIR against Khan and others who part of the film promotion. The railway police is inquiring the case which had issued summons to Khan. This summon was stayed by the Gujarat High Court. Earlier this month, the magisterial court issued summons to Khan for his appearance on July 27.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, western railway, Tarun Barot had submitted a report before the court opining that Khan can be booked under various section of IPC and railway police act. His report claims that “stampede-like situation was created because the actor and his team ignored the safety and security guidelines…”

