Shah praises Raje, calls for focus on BJP’s grassroots-level growth

BJP President Amit Shah with Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) BJP President Amit Shah with Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday heaped praise on Vasundhara Raje government and said that the party will focus on strengthening itself at the booth or grassroots level in the next four months to become an ajay (invincible) force in the state.

On the second day of his three-day visit, Shah praised various programmes started by the Raje government, such as Bhamashah Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan, Nyay Aapke Dwar, Annapurna Rasoi, among others. He added that he had even asked other states to implement Bhamashah Yojana. Shah emphasised how the Union and the state are working to ensure smooth delivery of services.

He said that during UPA’s tenure the “state’s share in central taxes was Rs 82,426 crore in 13th finance commission, which has now increased to Rs 2,18,145 crore in the 14th finance commission under the NDA government. Also, grant assistance was Rs 13,108 crore, which increased to Rs 22,717 crore in the 14th finance commission,” Shah said.

Asked whether there will be a change of leadership in the state, Shah said, “Leave the party workers to me. Those whose job is to raise questions will do so while the leadership will do what it does. Vasundhara ji acche se kaam kar rahi hain (Vasundhara ji is working well).”

Shah also reiterated his stand on Ram Temple construction, saying, “Our stand on Ram Mandir is clear in our manifesto and it has been clear in the last four Lok Sabha manifestos. Yes, we want the Ram Temple to be constructed, but in a legal manner or else through (mutual) discussions.”

