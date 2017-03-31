Shah panel report tabled in Gujarat Assembly

Gujarat Assembly (Source: PTI Photo/File/Representational) Gujarat Assembly (Source: PTI Photo/File/Representational)

The Gujarat government today tabled the report of the Justice M B Shah Commission, which was set up to probe the allegations of corruption against the erstwhile Narendra Modi-led dispensation, in the assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel tabled the report as the proceedings of the House began this morning on the last day of the Budget session.

“The state government is honest and non-corrupt and it has nothing to hide from the people of Gujarat,” Patel said. He said the report runs into over 5,500 pages and has 22 volumes. During the month-long assembly session, Congress had disrupted the proceedings of the House several times over the issue of tabling of the Shah Commission report.

The commission had been set up in 2011 to probe allegations of corruption, including wrongful land allotment to industrialists by the Narendra Modi-led state government. The charges had been leveled by the Congress at that time. The commission had submitted the report to the state government in 2013.

Last week, Nitin Patel had claimed that the report could not find any credible substance or truth behind most of the allegations leveled against the Modi-led dispensation. Retired Supreme Court judge M B Shah had inquired into 14 allegations of corruption and irregularities against Modi and his government after Congress had given a memorandum to the President in 2011.

