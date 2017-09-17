Amit Shah meets RSS men; protest postponed

Amit Shah, Union Minister Jayant Sinha and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das in Ranchi. PTI Amit Shah, Union Minister Jayant Sinha and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das in Ranchi. PTI

BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with leaders of the RSS and its affiliates in Jharkhand at their office here on Saturday, as part of his three-day tour to Jharkhand. The meeting comes amid opposition from several Christian and tribal organisations, who have planned a joint protest against the Religious Freedom Bill and proposed amendments to the Land Acquisition Act, alleging that these were attempts to divide the people and grab their land.

An RSS functionary said, “It was not an official meeting. Since Shah is himself a swayamsevak, he decided to come over for an informal chat on various issues… our views are very clear on issues like conversion. The government has moved a Bill and we would like it to become a law.”

The RSS was never against any particular religion, but, conversion, as a concept, was unacceptable, he said. “It is a matter of loyalty to Bharat Mata. Through conversion, this aspect takes a certain tilt,” he said. The rally by 22 organisations was scheduled for Saturday at Morabadi Maidan but has now been postponed to September 23. A J Ekka, chairman of the All Churches Committee, said, “The rally has been postponed. I am not quite sure of the reason. But, we have been informed that it will be held at a later date.”

DSP Vikas Chandra Srivastava said, “The Morabadi rally has been postponed to September 23. It was primarily due to security reasons.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App