Shabir Shah resigns from Hurriyat post

Separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference (G) general secretary Shabir Shah has informed Hurriyat chairperson Syed Ali Geelani that he cannot continue on the post. Shah joined the Geelani faction of Hurriyat Conference two years ago. He had then said that he will try to unite all the separatist groups.

Shah’s decision to leave the post has left many surprised. Sources, however, said he has reservations about some influential members of the Geelani faction of Hurriyat. When contacted, Shah said that he could not perform his duties as he was put under house arrest.

“For most of my tenure as general secretary of Hurriyat (G), I was under house arrest. I wanted to reach out to the people and take the message of Hurriyat to the grassroots. But due to my continuous detention, I could not carry out my duties,” he said. He rejected reports that he quit due to internal dispute.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now