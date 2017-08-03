Shabir Shah custody extended, defence says ED misleading court

The ED produced Shah, who was arrested on July 25, before Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit after his seven-day custody got over. The ED produced Shah, who was arrested on July 25, before Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit after his seven-day custody got over.

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s custody by a day to enable his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a decade-old money laundering case, allegedly involving terror financing. Shah’s counsel contended that the central agency had concealed facts from the court while seeking Shah’s remand.The defence counsel, M S Khan, argued that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is “not attracted” in the present case, and that a city court in 2010 had dismissed Delhi Police Special Cell’s case of raising money to fund terror.

The court turned down ED's plea for another week's custody and extended it by a day. The case in question dates back to 2005, when the Special Cell had arrested one Aslam Wani, a Kashmiri, with a pistol and Rs 62.9 lakh cash. He was booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and 17 and 23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as also under Arms Act. Wani allegedly made a disclosure statement to the police, stating that he was working as a "courier" for Shah.

Wani reportedly stated that he collected money from operators in Delhi and was supposed to deliver 52.96 lakh to Shah in the Valley. On November 25, 2010 a local court convicted Wani only under Arms Act, and ruled that charges under IPC 120B and Section 17 of UAPA, which deals with the offence of raising funds for terrorist activities among other sections, were “not proved”. In 2007, ED registered a case based on Wani’s alleged disclosure to the Special Cell.

Defence counsel Khan argued that in its application seeking Shah’s custody last week, the ED had stated that Wani was “convicted in the case” without mentioning under what Acts/Section he was convicted. In its custody application, ED also said that it started the probe on the basis of “scheduled offence” as per PMLA. Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Awasthi told the court that “proceeds of crime” against Shah are to be examined in court.

In its remand application to the court, the ED said, “Shah is in continuous contact with anti-national elements/terrorists residing in Pakistan…. He received various hawala consignments for disrupting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.” But Khan argued, “When there is no crime committed by Shah in the 2005 case, as is evident from the judgment, where is the question of proceeds of crime?…” The court will continue hearing the case on Thursday.

