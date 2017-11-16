Try separatist leader Shabbir Shah, ‘carrier’ Aslam Wani for money laundering: Delhi Court

Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. (Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. (Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A DELHI court on Wednesday framed charges of money laundering against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah and his alleged “carrier” Aslam Wani.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Aslam Wani in 2005 with nearly Rs 63 lakh cash. The latter allegedly confessed that he worked as a carrier for Shah. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had started a probe against Wani later.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma on Wednesday said that Aslam Wani, a member of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, collected hawala money from Delhi, received from Pakistani terror outfits or sympathisers. He delivered it on various occasion to Shabbir Shah in Srinagar, the court ruled.

The court said that this was done for “promoting terrorist activities” in Jammu and Kashmir, and that Wani received 3 per cent of the money.

“On 26.8.2005, you (Wani) were apprehended, and from your possession hawala money of Rs 62,96,000 was recovered, of which Rs 52,96,000 were to be delivered to co-accused Shabir Shah, and remaining Rs 10 lakh to activists of Jaish-e-Mohammad. Thus you knowingly involved yourself in activities connected with proceeds of the crime and projected the tainted property as untainted; thereby you (Wani) committed the offence of money laundering,” the court said.

In 2010, a local court convicted Wani only under Arms Act but dismissed other charges against him, including raising funds for terror activities, as they were “not proved”. In 2015, the ED filed a criminal leave petition for appeal against Wani’s acquittal in other offences.

This year, ED filed another petition under Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

