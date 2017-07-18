SGPC upset with Centre for not exempting ‘Langar’ from GST

The apex Sikh religious body SGPC on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the Centre for not exempting ‘Langar’ from the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Kirpal Singh Badungar compared the imposition of GST on Langar – the Sikh community kitchen – with the ‘Jaziya’ tax imposed by the Mughals on non-Muslims.

Talking to reporters here, he said the SGPC had written a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, seeking exemption from GST. “But rather than taking a positive action on the request, the Union finance minister has not even reverted to our letter,” rued Badungar.

The SGPC chief said ‘Langar Sewa’ was started by the Sikh gurus and the Union government had shown no concerns to address the sentiments of the Sikh community.

He said the community had made great sacrifices for the freedom of the country and it was unbecoming on the part of the Union government not to exempt purchases made by SGPC to offer free food to devotees.

