SGPC to honour Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

SHIROMANI GURDWARA Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Prof Kirpal Singh Badungar Tuesday said the SGPC would honour Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in a “highly successful manner” in Patna. Badungar was addressing a press conference in Hazara village, where he attended a school function.

“The way the Bihar CM had organised Parkash Utsav celebrations is highly appreciable among the Sikh community,” said he, adding that some other officials in the Bihar government would also be honoured for the successful event. These officials included coordinator of the event G S Kang, principal secretary Harjot Kaur and a DIG-level officer.

He said Nitish Kumar had expressed his wish to visit Darbar Sahib. While asked about complaints regarding the behaviour of the SGPC staff towards public, he said they had decided to train the staff to be “humble and polite.”

“We have chalked out a training programme. It will be organised at Panth Rattan Gurucharan Singh Tohra Institute of Advanced Study in Sikhism, Bahadurgarh, Patiala from February 16,” he said.

The training will be given to ‘Raggi Jathas’ (who recites religious songs), Katha vachak (story tellers) and other such groups to ensure that there was unanimity as different groups often interpret Sikh history in different ways, leading to doubts.