SGPC orders former SAD minister Langah’s name struck off from gurdwara signboards

The SGPC seems to be in a hurry to get rid of its former member Sucha Singh Langah after Gurdaspur police booked him in an alleged rape case. Langah was member of SGPC from Dhariwal constituency of Gurdaspur and had significant influence over all gurdwaras and Sikh institutions not only in his constituency, but the entire Gurdaspur district.

The Sikh body has asked its employees to remove all references to Langah from its properties. SGPC employees have been busy trying to remove Langah name from signboards in all these gurdwaras. “We have asked our employees to remove his name where ever it has been written for any purpose. Employees are already working on it. Langah’s name has also been removed from the signbord of historical Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Gurdasnangal on the National Highway,” said Sulakhan Singh, manager, Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

Langah was asked to resign from SGPC membership on the same day he was booked under rape charges. The Sikh body confirmed his resignation soon after. In fact, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) made no attempt to defend Langah and also asked him to resign from the party’s primary membership. Later, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal told media that he had been sacked from the party.

Prior to his fall from grace, Langah was a powerful SAD leader from Gurdaspur and was also instrumental in giving resistance to hardliners during key events at Akal Takht like Operation Blue Star anniversary. Such was his sway in Sikh affairs in his constituency, that no SGPC employee would be appointed or transferred without his consent. “Langah had his own ways. He was so bold that he would oppose decisions of party president Sukhbir Badal whenever he didn’t agree on some issue. He always had a tussle with another SAD leader from Gurdaspur Seva Singh Sekhwan. Now, he is history within a week. It is a surprising development and lesson for others who take everything for granted,” said an SGPC member.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has also called a meeting of five Takht Jathedars on October 5 over the Langah issue. There are chances of him being excommunicated from community, said sources.

Meanwhile, SGPC was also quick to ask the Union government to remove Langah as SGPC member. SGPC is constituted under Gurudwara Act and Union government intervention required to remove any member despite his resignation.

