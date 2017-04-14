SGPC chides Amarinder Singh for ‘unwanted statement’

Worried that CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement calling Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan a Khalistani sympathiser may spoil the latter’s visit to the Golden Temple next week, SGPC Thursday criticised the “unwanted statement”.

SGPC president Kirpal Singh Bhandugar said, “Captain Amarinder Singh should have avoided such statements. Harjit Singh Sajjan was born in Punjab and has made the community proud as he is the first Sikh to visit India as Canadian defence minister. I want to make sure Harjit Singh is extended all the honour at Golden Temple that SGPC extends to any state guest. We hope his visit will make everyone proud.”

Sajjan will be on an official tour of India from April 19 to 22 and he is expected to visit the Golden Temple in between. He may also visit Jalandhar and Chandigarh during his possible stay in Punjab. Sajjan is also scheduled to speak on ‘Conflict Prevention and Peacekeeping in Changing World’ at a think-tank here on April 18.

“A Canadian team had visited Golden Temple and SGPC office last week to inspect the arrangement for the expected visit. Such inspection visits are routine whenever high dignitaries of forgiven countries come on official visit. They have not confirmed the visit yet,” said Sukhdev Singh, personal secretary to the SGPC president.

SGPC, ruled by the SAD, has shown no malice towards Sajjan despite the fact that SAD leaders were also opposed by some NRIs in Canada. “It would be a proud moment for all Sikhs if Harjit Singh visits Golden Temple,” said an SGPC official.

