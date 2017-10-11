Sexual offences against children a pandemic, says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. (File) Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. (File)

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Wednesday said sexual offences against children have emerged as a pandemic and surprisingly in 70 per cent cases family members are involved.

In a lecture on ‘Surakshit Bachpan, Surakshit Bharat’ ((Safe Childhood-Safe India) here, he said “rushing” the dreams of children is the biggest crime and everybody should work sensibly towards issues of children.

Appreciating the efforts of Rajasthan Police in the field of child rights, Satyarthi said many of his family members were police and can understand the functioning of the police very closely.

On the occasion, he administered oath to those who attended his lecture and resolved for “safe Jaipur, safe Rajasthan and safer India” for the purpose of protecting children from sexual abuse and trafficking.

Rajasthan DGP Ajit Singh said the contributions made by Satyarthi in the field of child rights at the national and international levels were invaluable.

He said in Rajasthan human trafficking is most active and the gravity of the situation can be estimated from the fact that an officer of additional director general level is the head of the anti-human trafficking cell.

