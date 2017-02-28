Mumbai: Woman accuses live-in partner of sharing nude pics, court rejects her bail plea

(Representational) (Representational)

A sessions court Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a 45-year-old woman booked in a sexual harassment case by her live-in partner. The case was filed before the Navghar police station in Mulund on February 4, after a 35-year-old woman approached the court, stating that her partner had clicked nude photographs of her and put them up as the display picture on her WhatsApp profile.

An officer of Navghar police said the two women had met while working at a hospital in the western suburbs of Mumbai. “They had been living together for the last 16 years. The victim allegedly found her nude pictures on the WhatsApp profile of the accused woman. She asked the accused to remove the picture, which she refused. The victim then approached the police. We have registered an FIR. We had summoned the accused to appear before us on Monday, but she has not come forward yet,” the officer said.

Another officer said the accused was allegedly threatening the victim over a financial loan using the photographs. The photos were allegedly taken while the victim was taking a bath. The accused had earlier approached the sessions court seeking interim relief, which was rejected. On Monday, the court also rejected her anticipatory bail.

The sections invoked in the case include 354 (sexual harassment), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult to modesty of a woman) and other charges under the Information Technology Act.