Sexual harassment inside jail: Tihar denies al-Qaeda suspect’s allegations

Tihar Jail authorities have told a city court that the application filed by a British national, complaining of sexual harassment inside the jail, is false with “perilous ulterior motives”. Shamiun Rahman (27) — a British national of Bangladeshi origin — was arrested in September for his alleged involvement in recruiting Rohingya Muslims for al-Qaeda, to train them to fight against the Myanmar Army.

Jail authorities informed Additional Sessions Judge Siddharth Sharma that the allegations were “just an endeavour… to browbeat the prison administration.” “These can only be termed as effective skulduggery adopted by mastermind criminals to bring them in limelight, not only before the courts but also before the media with perilous ulterior motives,” jail authorities informed the court.

In his application, Rahman had alleged that he was sexually harassed by Tihar Jail security personnel and that he was frisked and stripped naked. He also alleged that his private parts were touched under the guise of checking. In an earlier application he had said that inhuman behaviour was meted out to him by the prison authorities as he was forced to live in inhuman conditions inside the jail. He had also alleged that the jail lacks basic facilities such as proper food, drinking water, sanitation and medical aid.

Tihar Jail authorities said Rahman has been classified as a “dangerous prisoner” due to the alleged alliance with al-Qaeda and, therefore, had been lodged in the “High Security Ward” keeping in view safety and security concerns. Special Cell of Delhi Police had alleged that Rahman alias Raju was radicalised in a jail in London where he was lodged on charges of rash driving.

In India, he allegedly visited and stayed at various madrassas in Kishanganj (Bihar), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), NCR and other places. An FIR was filed by the Special Cell after his arrest under various provisions relating to the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Passport Act.

