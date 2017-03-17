Sexual harassment allegations: Lawyer approaches cops for FIR against TVF CEO

TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has filed an application with the MIDC Police Station in Andheri East seeking that an FIR be filed against TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar for “vulgar and continuous acts of sexual harassment at workplace and for outraging the modesty of women.”

No formal complaint or FIR has yet been registered against Kumar after allegations of sexual harassment at workplace surfaced against him on an internet blog post.

The MIDC police station confirmed having received an application from an advocate on the evening of March 16, urging the police to investigate the matter further.

“We received an application from an advocate around 8 pm. The application mentioned the allegations of sexual harassment against Arunabh Kumar that came up in a blog post and subsequently in news outlets and requested the police to probe the matter further,” said Shailesh Digambar Pasalwad, senior inspector at MIDC police station.

“However, the matter and the application is still very vague as the identity of the girl who has come forward with the allegations is unknown. So no formal case or FIR has been registered. We will investigate further and try to find out the identity of the girl and take action accordingly,” Pasalwad added.

Siddiquee has also written to the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, seeking her support in the complaint made by him to protect the interest of women.

