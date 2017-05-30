Sexual harassment allegation false, set record straight: IAS to govt

Haryana Principal Secretary S N Roy has asked the state government to put on record facts related to a case of sexual harassment filed against him by a Panchkula woman in 2015. In a letter to the state Chief Secretary DS Dhesi on Monday, Roy claimed that “the allegations of the complainant were found false” in a probe by the Chandigarh Police.

“The police completed their inquiry and decided to file the complaint while concluding that ‘after examining all the documents/material available on the record vis-a-vis report submitted by SIT, Dy. DA/ Legal gave an opinion that at this stage, there was no cognizable offence found to be made out’,” he said.

